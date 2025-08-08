Update Jan Dhan Account by September 30 or Lose Access to Govt Benefits
Bank account holders must complete this process to avoid account freeze and disruption of government benefits.
Bank Account Freeze
Failing to update will lead to account freezes, blocking funds and government benefits like PM Kisan, subsidies, and pensions. Online/offline transactions will fail.
Re-KYC Document List
No time to visit the bank? Re-KYC camps are being held in every panchayat from July 1 to September 30. Get your Re-KYC done with the help of bank staff at a camp near you.
Jan Dhan Account Freeze
Bring one document: Aadhaar, PAN, driver's license, voter ID, passport, or job card, along with 2 passport-sized photos. Update any address or mobile number changes.
Jan Dhan Account Holders
Launched 10 years ago, PM Jan Dhan Yojana provided bank accounts to millions. Now, Re-KYC is mandatory under RBI rules.
Jan Dhan Camp Details
Re-KYC reconfirms your identity. Even if you've submitted Aadhaar/PAN, banks must re-verify after 10 years to ensure your address and mobile number are current.