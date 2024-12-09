UNBELIEVABLE growth! Praveg Limited turns Rs 1 lakh into Rs 1.68 crores in 5 years

Praveg Limited's stock has made investors wealthy over the past five years, with the share price increasing from Rs 4.34 to Rs 730. An investment of Rs 1 lakh would have turned into Rs 1.68 crore today.

Long-term investment is considered the best way to earn money in the stock market. Although sometimes some stocks give good returns in the short term as well, long-term investment gives the maximum benefit. The latest example of this is the stock of Praveg Limited, which has made its investors rich in five years.

Five years ago, the share price of Praveg Limited was just Rs 4.34, which is now Rs 730 per share. During this time, this stock has given a bumper return of about 15,700 per cent. If someone had invested one lakh rupees in this stock five years ago, today its value would have been around Rs 1.68 crore.

Stock growth story Praveg Limited's stock has seen tremendous growth in the last few years. In three years, its price has increased from Rs 139 to Rs 730, which is an increase of about 5.25 times. However, if we talk about the last five years, then this stock has given multibagger returns to the investors.

Performance in 2024 The performance of Praveg Limited has declined slightly in 2024. This stock is in base building mode. The stock has declined by about 16 percent in the last six months, while YTD (year to date) has declined by about 8 percent.

How did Rs 1 lakh become Rs 1.68 crore? If an investor had invested just one lakh rupees in this stock five years ago and held it continuously, today his total amount would have become Rs 1.68 crore. This multibagger return is a great opportunity for any investor in the market. It has not given any significant returns in a month, but long-term investors have still benefited greatly from it.

Short term decline, long term bumper profit Although the performance of this stock has declined in recent months, long-term investors have made a lot of profit from it. Experts believe that one should be patient while investing in such stocks.

