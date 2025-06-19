Top losers today: Minda Corp sheds over 6% amid market pressure
Top Loser Shares Today: The stock market witnessed significant volatility on June 19. After opening in the red, the market suddenly rebounded. By 2 PM, the Sensex had surged by 106 points.
| Published : Jun 19 2025, 04:07 PM
1 Min read
1- Minda Corporation Stock Price Today
Decline - 6.44%
Current Price - ₹504.65
2- Cyient Stock Price Today
Decline - 5.03%
Current Price - ₹1288.65
3- Railtel Corporation Stock Price Today
Decline - 4.88%
Current Price - ₹405.85
4- Finolex Industries Stock Price Today
Decline - 4.74%
Current Price - ₹221.41
5- Zee Entertainment Stock Price Today
Decline - 4.58%
Current Price - ₹127.65
6- SterlingWilson Stock Price Today
Decline - 4.49%
Current Price - ₹307.85
7- Reliance Power Stock Price Today
Decline - 4.47%
Current Price - ₹63.80
8- Brainbees Solutions Stock Price Today
Decline - 4.25%
Current Price - ₹354.40
9- Adani Gas Stock Price Today
Decline - 4.19%
Current Price - ₹623.70
10- Intellect Design Stock Price Today
Decline - 3.94%
Current Price - ₹1153.00
(Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock)
