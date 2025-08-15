Top 5 Profitable Small Businesses for Women to Earn Rs 60,000 Monthly
5 best small business ideas for women to start from home with low investment. Dried flower bouquets, organic beauty products, home bakery, egg and fish selling, play school/daycare.
2 Min read
Image Credit : Meta AI
5 Profitable Small Businesses for Women with Low Investment
Nowadays, women want to earn extra income along with household chores. No need for a big investment. You can start some small businesses from home and earn a good income. Below are 5 small business opportunities suitable for women.
Image Credit : freepik-AI
Dry Flower Bouquet Making
Dry flowers and make beautiful bouquets, wall hangings, and decorative items. High demand for weddings, birthdays, and festive occasions. Initial investment of Rs.2,000 - Rs.5,000 is sufficient. Each bouquet can be sold for Rs.200 - Rs.500.
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Organic Beauty Products
Make and sell handmade hair oil, skin cream, face powder, etc., with natural herbs. Natural products always have a high market demand. An investment of Rs.3,000 - Rs.7,000 is sufficient. At least a 40% profit margin on each product.
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Home Bakery/Baking
Make and sell cakes, biscuits, brownies, donuts, etc., from home. You can also profit through online orders. Initial investment: Rs.10,000 - Rs.20,000 (oven, utensils, ingredients). Profit: Up to Rs.25,000 - Rs.40,000 per month.
Image Credit : freepik!@boryanam
Chicken Egg and Fish Sales
Buy eggs and fish wholesale and sell them retail. Daily profit is assured as it's a high-demand product. Investment: Rs.5,000 - Rs.15,000. Daily profit: Rs.500 - Rs.1,000.
Image Credit : freepik
Home Play School/Daycare
Start a small play school or daycare for children aged 3-6. Parents will trust you if you run it with an education + play method. Investment: Rs.15,000 - Rs.25,000 (play materials, educational materials). Monthly income: Up to Rs.40,000 - Rs.60,000.
