TGSRTC slashes bus fares: Hyderabad to Bangalore tickets now cheaper

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced discounted bus fares for passengers traveling between Hyderabad and Bangalore. RTC MD Sajjanar made the official announcement on social media platform X. Further details are provided below.

The Telangana government already provides free travel for women across the state under the Mahalaxmi scheme, applicable to Pallevelugu and Express buses. Now, discounted bus fares are being offered, but only on the Hyderabad-Bangalore route. Details about the route and fare reductions are provided below.

The discount applies to all bus services from Hyderabad to Bangalore. RTC MD Sajjanar announced a 10% discount on current fares, saving passengers between Rs. 100 and Rs. 160. A large number of IT employees and students travel between Hyderabad and Bangalore, especially on weekends. TSRTC likely introduced this discount to compete with private transport. The impact of this decision on TSRTC's profitability remains to be seen.

Passengers traveling to Bangalore are advised to book tickets through the official TSRTC website. The revised fares are as follows: AC Sleeper (Berth): Rs. 1412 (from Rs. 1569); AC Sleeper-Seater: Rs. 1083 (from Rs. 1203); Rajadhani: Rs. 1083 (from Rs. 1203); Non-AC Sleeper-Seater: Rs. 1044 (from Rs. 1160); Non-AC Seater: Rs. 856 (from Rs. 951); Super Luxury: Rs. 851 (from Rs. 946). For more details, click here.

