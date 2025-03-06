Telangana New Ration Cards: Issuance date announced; check when you'll get yours!

Good news for those awaiting new ration cards! The issuance date has been finalized. Find out when they will be distributed and what they will look like.

The government has announced good news for those who have applied for new ration cards. The date for issuing these ration cards has been finalized, bringing relief to many beneficiaries.

When will the new Ration Cards be issued?

The new ration cards will be distributed on the occasion of the Ugadi festival. Reports suggest that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already instructed officials to proceed with the issuance.

Design and features of the new Ration Cards

The new ration cards will be light blue in color, as per the finalized design by CM Revanth Reddy. Additionally, they will feature photographs of both CM Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy. A QR code will also be included for enhanced security and accessibility.

Who will receive the new Ration Cards?

Existing ration cardholders will also receive the newly designed ration cards in place of the old ones. Reports indicate that there are approximately 80 lakh ration cards in the state, all of which will be updated to the new format. Since the Ugadi festival falls on March 30, CM Revanth Reddy is expected to officially launch the issuance of these new ration cards on that day. The government aims to ensure that every family in the state has a ration card.

Application process for new Ration Cards

Many people have already applied for new ration cards, and the process remains open for anyone who wishes to apply. Applications can be submitted at designated service centers by providing the necessary documents.

Important guidelines for applicants

1. Married women must have their names removed from their old ration cards before applying for a new one. Failure to do so will result in their application being rejected. 2. To remove a name from a previous ration card, applicants must visit the MRO office with the old ration card, a photocopy of the old card, and a copy of their Aadhaar card. 3. After completing the name removal process, applicants can then apply for a new ration card.

Checking the status of your Ration Card

Applicants can check the status of their ration card application online via their mobile phones, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices. This not only saves time but also ensures transparency in the issuance process. If a ration card is not received, the reason for the delay can be checked instantly.

