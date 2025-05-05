Telangana liquor costs set to rise again? CIABC makes fresh appeal
The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has urged the Telangana government to permit an increase in liquor supply prices due to significantly rising alcohol production costs.
| Published : May 05 2025, 08:33 AM
1 Min read
Liquor prices in Telangana are likely to increase again. The CIABC has requested the Telangana government to approve a hike in liquor supply prices.
CIABC Director General Ananth S. Iyer stated that costs of ENA, malt spirits, packaging, labor, and transport have increased significantly.
CIABC expressed concern over the current revenue-sharing model, where over 70% of MRP goes to the state government. It also highlighted that the liquor industry is not under GST, resulting in no Input Tax Credit for manufacturers.
CIABC seeks a WPI-linked hike model and has requested a price increase of Rs 100-Rs 200 per case for IMFL and 5% for wine.
