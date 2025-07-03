TN transport dept rolls out special buses for weekend holiday travellers
The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate special buses for the upcoming weekend and holidays. Additional buses will run from major cities like Chennai and Bengaluru to various destinations.
| Published : Jul 03 2025, 10:09 AM
2 Min read
Image Credit : our own
Hometown Travel During Holidays
Many people travel daily to big cities like Chennai and Bengaluru for work. They return home only during festival holidays or weekends. Similarly, many students study away from home. They travel back during holidays like Pongal, Diwali, New Year, and Ramadan. The State Transport Corporation will operate special buses for the upcoming weekend.
Image Credit : our own
Weekend Holiday - Special Bus
The announcement states that increased passenger traffic is expected across Tamil Nadu due to the weekend (Friday, July 4, 2025, Saturday, July 5, 2025, and Sunday, July 6, 2025). The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations have planned special buses in addition to regular services.
Image Credit : our own
Kilambakkam, Koyambedu - Special Bus
325 special buses are scheduled from Chennai Kilambakkam to various destinations on Friday, July 4, 2025, and 375 buses on Saturday, July 5, 2025. 200 special buses are also planned from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore. 55 buses are scheduled from Chennai Koyambedu to various destinations on both Friday and Saturday. 20 special buses will operate from Madhavaram on both days.
Image Credit : our own
Special Buses to Return to Chennai, Bengaluru
Special buses are planned from various locations for the return trip to Chennai and Bengaluru after the holidays. As of now, 8327, 5052, and 8148 passengers have booked for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. Passengers are encouraged to book tickets in advance via www.tnstc.in or the mobile app to avoid crowds.
