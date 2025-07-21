Tamil Nadu Government Announces Loan Assistance for Women’s Self-Help Groups
The Tamil Nadu government provides bank loan linkages to women's self-help groups for their socio-economic development. From 2021-2025, a bank loan of Rs.1,21,415.40 crore has been provided to these groups.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Loan scheme for women's self-help groups
The Tamil Nadu government implements all poverty eradication programs with the primary objective of inclusive socio-economic development of women. The Tamil Nadu government is a pioneer by starting a separate institution called the Tamil Nadu Women's Development Corporation for the socio-economic advancement of women.
Considering the economic needs of self-help groups, bank loan linkages are provided for their smooth functioning.
Loan for women's self-help group
In that respect, the government headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has provided Rs.21,392.52 crore to 4,08,740 women self-help groups in the financial year 2021-2022, Rs.25,642.01 crore to 4,49,209 women self-help groups in the financial year 2022-2023, and Rs.30,074.76 crore to 4,79,350 self-help groups in the financial year 2023-2024. A record has been set by providing Rs 35,189.87 crore to 4,84,659 self-help groups in the financial year 2024-2025
Rs 1,21,415.40 crore bank loan linkage
Following the announcement by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the budget for the year 2025-2026 to provide a bank loan linkage of Rs 37 thousand crore to women of self-help groups, as of 18.07.2025, a bank loan linkage of Rs 9,113.24 crore has been provided to 13,58,994 members belonging to 1,04,538 self-help groups.
In the four years since the Dravida model government headed by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu took office, a bank loan linkage of Rs 1,21,415.40 crore has been provided to 2 crore 50 lakh 44 thousand 448 women of self-help groups belonging to 19,26,496 self-help groups, creating a record and supporting the growth of self-help groups. It has been said in the announcement.