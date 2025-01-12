Swiggy HDFC vs HSBC Live+ vs Airtel Axis: Top picks for food delivery cashback

Several credit cards now offer cashback rewards for food delivery orders, making your meals even more budget-friendly. Here's a breakdown of the top three cashback credit cards for food delivery.

In the age of convenience, food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato have revolutionized how people order meals. With millions of orders processed daily, these platforms have become indispensable for urban dwellers. Adding to this convenience, several credit cards now offer cashback rewards for food delivery orders, making your meals even more budget-friendly. Here's a breakdown of the top three cashback credit cards for food delivery.

1. Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card

For Swiggy loyalists, the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card is a game-changer. Offering 10% cashback on orders placed through the Swiggy app, this card ensures savings across food delivery, Instamart, Dineout, and Genie services.

Cashback details:

10% Cashback: Capped at Rs 1,500 per billing cycle.

Additional cashback: 5% on select online categories (e.g., Amazon, Flipkart) and 1% on other categories, with specific exclusions.

Annual savings potential: Up to Rs 18,000 on Swiggy orders and Rs 42,000 across all eligible categories. Membership perks: Complimentary 3-month Swiggy One membership upon activation. Fees: Rs 500 joining and renewal fee, waived if annual spending exceeds Rs 2 lakh. This card is ideal for regular Swiggy users, offering maximum cashback with flexible spending benefits.

2. HSBC Live+ Credit Card

The HSBC Live+ Credit Card caters to food lovers who prefer variety. Whether ordering from Swiggy, Zomato, or a direct restaurant app, this card offers 10% cashback on food delivery and dining.

Cashback details:

10% Cashback: Capped at Rs 1,000 per billing cycle.

1.5% cashback: Unlimited on other eligible spends, excluding categories like rent, utility bills, and insurance premiums.

Additional benefits: Four complimentary domestic airport lounge accesses annually. Fees: Rs 999 annual fee, waived with spending above Rs 2 lakh in the previous year. While the HSBC Live+ Credit Card offers slightly lower cashback than Swiggy HDFC, its versatility makes it a strong contender for those who explore multiple platforms.

3. Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card

Designed for versatility, the Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card not only supports food delivery cashback but also focuses on utility payments.

Cashback details:

10% cashback: On Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket orders, capped at Rs 500 per billing cycle.

25% cashback: On Airtel services like mobile and DTH payments, capped at Rs 250.

10% cashback: On utility bills paid through the Airtel Thanks App, capped at Rs 250.

Fees: Rs 500 annual fee with no waiver criteria. This card stands out for its utility-based cashback, making it a good choice for individuals balancing multiple payment needs.

Which card should you choose?

For Swiggy loyalists, the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card offers unmatched savings with a generous Rs 1,500 cashback cap per billing cycle. The HSBC Live+ Credit Card, with its broader applicability, is perfect for those who use multiple platforms. Meanwhile, the Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card appeals to users seeking a mix of cashback benefits across food delivery and utility payments.

