SIP vs Government Schemes: Which is the best retirement plan?

Retirement planning is crucial for a peaceful life after retirement. Let's explore the profitability of SIP and government schemes.

SIP vs. Government Schemes

Before investing in government schemes, consider the interest rate and its growth over 10-20 years. For mutual funds, analyze the fund's average returns before investing.

SIP Investment

SIP Investment: SIPs allow investors to regularly invest a fixed amount in mutual funds. However, SIP investments are subject to market risks but have yielded annual returns from 12% to 15%.

National Pension Scheme (NPS)

National Pension Scheme (NPS) NPS is a government-regulated pension savings scheme offering market-linked returns, typically 8% to 10%. Investors benefit from tax exemptions under sections 80C and 80CCD(1).

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) SCSS is for those aged 60 and above, offering a fixed 8.20% annual interest rate for five years, extendable for three more.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

Public Provident Fund (PPF) PPF is a long-term investment with a 15-year lock-in, currently offering 7.10% annual interest. PPF investments are tax-exempt under Section 80C.

Retirement Planning

Investing Rs 10,000 monthly for 20 years: With a 10% annual return in SIP, your investment becomes Rs 76 lakhs. In NPS, with 9% return, it's Rs 66 lakhs. In PPF, at 7.10%, it's Rs 52 lakhs.

Latest Videos