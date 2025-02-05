SIP vs Government Schemes: Which is the best retirement plan?

Retirement planning is crucial for a peaceful life after retirement. Let's explore the profitability of SIP and government schemes.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

SIP vs. Government Schemes

Before investing in government schemes, consider the interest rate and its growth over 10-20 years. For mutual funds, analyze the fund's average returns before investing.

budget 2025
article_image2

SIP Investment

SIP Investment:

SIPs allow investors to regularly invest a fixed amount in mutual funds. However, SIP investments are subject to market risks but have yielded annual returns from 12% to 15%.

article_image3

National Pension Scheme (NPS)

National Pension Scheme (NPS)

NPS is a government-regulated pension savings scheme offering market-linked returns, typically 8% to 10%. Investors benefit from tax exemptions under sections 80C and 80CCD(1).

article_image4

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)

SCSS is for those aged 60 and above, offering a fixed 8.20% annual interest rate for five years, extendable for three more.

article_image5

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

PPF is a long-term investment with a 15-year lock-in, currently offering 7.10% annual interest. PPF investments are tax-exempt under Section 80C.

article_image6

Retirement Planning

Investing Rs 10,000 monthly for 20 years: With a 10% annual return in SIP, your investment becomes Rs 76 lakhs. In NPS, with 9% return, it's Rs 66 lakhs. In PPF, at 7.10%, it's Rs 52 lakhs.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Serious health risks': Bryan Johnson on India's air pollution after leaving Nikhil Kamath's podcast vkp

'Serious health risks': Bryan Johnson on India's air pollution after leaving Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion vkp

Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion

Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view snt

Budget 2025: Aviation leaders praise Govt's vision for future-ready travel ecosystem; check their view

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view snt

Budget 2025: Experts hail healthcare reforms, decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free; read their view

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef: Archana Gautam breaks down after fiery argument with Tejasswi Prakash [WATCH] NTI

Celebrity MasterChef: Archana Gautam breaks down after fiery argument with Tejasswi Prakash [WATCH]

Ive never seen you bat this slowly: Cummins trolls Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025 advertisement (WATCH) HRD

'I've never seen you bat this slowly': Cummins trolls Kohli in Champions Trophy 2025 advertisement (WATCH)

Photos Nora Fatehi 6 trendy blouse designs for sarees lehengas gcw

PHOTOS: Nora Fatehi’s 6 blouse designs for sarees, lehengas

6 books every aspiring leader should read in 2025 iwh

6 books every aspiring leader should read in 2025

Nepal bans 'solo-expeditions' for trekkers on mountains above 8000 metres, including Mount Everest vkp

Nepal bans 'solo-expeditions' for trekkers on mountains above 8000 metres, including Mount Everest

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon