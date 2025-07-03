SIP planning: Best formula to maximise returns with Rs 5,000 investment
Discover the potential of long-term mutual fund SIP investments. Find out how much return a monthly SIP of Rs 5,000 can generate in 5, 10, 15, and 20 years.
SIPs emerging as go-to investment choice
Saving a portion of your monthly income and investing it in a good scheme every month is crucial. Everyone should invest. There are many investment options, but nowadays, people prefer investing in mutual fund SIPs.
SIPs can help build substantial wealth
By investing small amounts monthly in mutual fund SIPs over the long term, you can accumulate substantial wealth. Mutual fund SIPs offer an average return of 12%, which can even be higher.
How much can Rs 5,000 a month grow?
We'll explain the calculations for mutual fund SIP investments and show you how much you can accumulate by investing Rs 5,000 monthly in a mutual fund SIP. Let's find out.
Rs 5,000 SIP Returns in 5 Years
Investing Rs 5,000 monthly for 5 years totals Rs 3,00,000. At 12% interest, you'll gain Rs 1,05,518.
Rs 5,000 SIP Returns in 10 Years
Investing Rs 5,000 monthly for 10 years totals Rs 6,00,000. At 12%, you'll gain Rs 5,20,179.
Rs 5,000 SIP Returns in 15 Years
Investing Rs 5,000 monthly for 15 years totals Rs 9,00,000. At 12%, you'll gain Rs 14,79,657.
Rs 5,000 SIP Returns in 20 Years
Investing Rs 5,000 monthly for 20 years totals Rs 12,00,000. At 12%, you'll gain Rs 33,99,287.
Note: Asianet News does not encourage stock market investments. This report is for informational purposes only. Stock market investments are risky; consult experts before investing.