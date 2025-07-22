3 5

Image Credit : Asianet News

Gold vs. Silver

While both gold and silver are valuable investment metals, their market behavior differs significantly. Gold is often preferred for long-term wealth preservation, while silver is known for its dual industrial and monetary value. Silver is more volatile, meaning it can rise or fall faster than gold – a factor that excites some investors and worries others. During periods of rapid economic change, silver often performs more swiftly and sharply than gold.