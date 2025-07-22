Silver vs Gold: Which is the better investment in 2025? Know here
Silver prices are rising due to industrial demand and investment interest. Experts predict this trend may continue until 2025
Silver prices are steadily climbing in Indian and international markets. Financial advisors suggest this indicates a strong upward trend that could last until the end of 2025. While gold often takes center stage in the precious metals market, silver has quietly outperformed it in recent months. With growing demand and tightening supply, silver is gaining momentum as both an industrial metal and an investment option.
Gold's advantages include high liquidity, stable value, and widespread global acceptance. However, it's expensive and often slow in price movement. Silver's benefits include a lower price per gram, strong industrial demand, and higher percentage gains during volatile periods. On the other hand, silver can tarnish quickly, requires more storage space, and may face slightly lower resale profits in local markets compared to gold.