Short-filled fuel or wrong billing? Know how to fight petrol pump fraud
Shortchanged on gas? Denied free drinking water? Find out who to complain to and get the phone numbers you need right here.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Amenities at Petrol Bunks
Many are unaware of the free amenities at gas stations. Operators provide drinking water, restrooms, air, and fuel quality checks for free, but many customers needlessly pay elsewhere.
Mandatory Amenities
Every gas station must have a clean room with a mirror and chairs for travelers to rest. Free drinking water and clean restrooms are also mandatory, with separate facilities for women.
Emergency Numbers Required
A first-aid room or bed should be available, along with a first-aid kit and a board displaying emergency numbers for authorities, hospitals, and police. You can also have your fuel quality checked for free.
Free Tire Inflation
While separate shops usually charge for tire inflation, gas stations should offer this service for free. If the equipment is broken, owners must repair it promptly.
Complaint Numbers
If any services are lacking, complain to the management or call these numbers: Indian Oil: 1800 2333 555, HPCL: 1800 2333 555, Bharat Petroleum: 1800 22 4344, Reliance: 1800 891 9023. Demand your free services!