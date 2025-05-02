Shocking fare drop: Delhi to Kolkata flight cheaper than train ticket
With the onset of summer, airlines are offering attractive deals. If you're planning a trip from Delhi to Kolkata, you can fly for less than the price of a train ticket.
| Published : May 02 2025, 03:46 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
16
Image Credit : freepik
Cheapest flights from Delhi to Kolkata
Planning a trip from Delhi to Kolkata? Several airlines are offering great deals, allowing you to enjoy air travel at train ticket prices.
26
Image Credit : freepik
Delhi to Kolkata for just ₹5141
According to cleartrip.com, Air India offers economy class tickets from Delhi to Kolkata for just ₹5141 on May 17th.
36
Image Credit : social media
Reach Kolkata from Delhi in just 2.25 hours
This Air India flight takes off from Indira Gandhi International Airport at 7:30 AM on May 17th and lands at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport at 9:45 AM.
46
Image Credit : freepik
Train from Delhi to Kolkata takes 18-23 hours
Fly from Delhi to Kolkata in just 2.25 hours, compared to 18-23 hours by train. Save 16-21 hours at a lower cost.
56
Image Credit : Social media
Delhi to Kolkata train fare ₹5200-5400
First AC fare from Delhi to Kolkata is ₹5315 on the Sealdah Duronto, ₹5210 on the Sealdah Rajdhani, and ₹5360 on the Kolkata Rajdhani.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Indigo Delhi to Kolkata flight just ₹5271
An Indigo flight from Delhi to Kolkata is also available on May 17th for ₹5271 in economy class. It departs Delhi at 5:15 AM and arrives in Kolkata at 7:30 AM.
Top Stories