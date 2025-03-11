Sell old Rs 20 note to earn Rs 18 Lakhs! Here's the Easy Way!

Old 20 Rupee Notes: You have a chance to become a millionaire by selling an old 20 rupee note. If it has the serial number 786 and a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, you can sell it on platforms like Quikr. Pay attention to the Reserve Bank's regulations.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 3:12 PM IST

Old 20 Rupee Notes

You can quickly become rich by selling old rupee notes and coins worldwide. The demand for old rupee notes and coins is increasing. People who have them are earning lakhs of rupees. If you have a 20 rupee note, don't delay. You can sell a 20 rupee note for lakhs of rupees. You can become a millionaire with an old 20 rupee note. Before selling this note, you can learn about its special features and uniqueness.

article_image2

20 rupees for sale

In the international market, people are buying old rupee notes for people to earn significant income. You can sell it quickly too. Did you know that the demand for the 20 rupee note is increasing, which is straightforward? Want to sell? First, the serial number 786 must be written on the 20 rupee note. Apart from this, Mahatma Gandhi's picture should be printed on the front of the note. Its color should be pink. You can sell one 20 rupee note for 6 lakh rupees, and three notes for up to 18 lakh rupees. The selling method is also easy.


article_image3

Sell rare 20 rupees note

You can sell the pink 20 rupee note quickly. First, to do this you need to go to the Quikr website. You need to go to Quikr and register as a seller. After this, you need to upload a clean photo. Then customers will connect with you here, where there will be no problem. Here, you can fulfill your dream of selling 20 rupee notes at the price you want.

article_image4

Selling rare Rs 20 note

News is coming out in online media that 20 rupee notes are being sold. You can make your dream come true by thinking carefully. However, the Reserve Bank does not allow anyone to sell or buy rupee notes. People often fall victim to fraud in an attempt to earn big money in exchange for old rupee notes. So you should take action only after thinking carefully. If you fall victim to any fraud while selling rupee notes, you will be responsible for it, otherwise you will have to face problems.

