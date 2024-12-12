Secure your future: Earn Rs 20,000 per month with post office senior citizen savings scheme

Earn up to Rs 20,000 per month by investing in the Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme. Find out how.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

Post Office Scheme

Everyone wants to save a portion of their income and invest it securely for good returns. Many also seek investments that provide a steady income in their old age. The Indian Post Office SCSS scheme is very popular for this, especially among senior citizens. It offers an annual interest rate of over 8%.

How much interest?

Post offices offer various savings schemes for all ages, considered safe due to the government guarantee. The interest rates on these schemes are often higher than FD rates in many banks.

article_image2

SCSS Special Benefits

The Post Office also has schemes to ensure regular income for senior citizens. The Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme is one such scheme, allowing you to earn up to ₹20,000 monthly. The government offers an attractive interest rate of 8.2%.

Invest from just Rs 1000

The Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme is popular for regular income, secure investment, and tax benefits. You can start investing with a minimum of Rs 1,000. The maximum investment limit is Rs 30 lakh.

article_image3

SCSS Scheme

This Post Office scheme is helpful for financial stability after retirement. Individuals aged 60 or above, or couples can open a joint account. Investors get a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Maturity Period

The investment period is 5 years. Premature closure incurs a penalty. You can easily open an SCSS account at any post office. The age limit is relaxed in certain cases.

article_image4

SCSS Scheme

For example, VRS takers above 55 but below 60 can invest, as can retired defense personnel above 50 but below 60. However, certain conditions apply.

article_image5

Earning ₹20,000 with SCSS

How to Earn Rs 20,000 Monthly?

The minimum investment is Rs 1,000, and the maximum is Rs 30 lakh, in multiples of Rs 1,000. At 8.2% interest, a Rs 30 lakh investment yields Rs 2.46 lakh annually, translating to approximately Rs 20,000 monthly.

article_image6

Interest is paid quarterly on the 1st of April, July, October, and January. If the account holder dies before maturity, the account is closed, and the amount is given to the nominee.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka vkp

Bengaluru: Devanahalli Toll plaza near airport records Rs 308 crore revenue in 2024, tops Karnataka

Bengaluru: Bagmane Tech park secures metro station naming rights in Rs 40 crore deal vkp

Bengaluru: Bagmane Tech park secures metro station naming rights in Rs 40 crore deal

Zomato to Morgan Stanley Stock Price: Double returns expected 3-4 years; read details RBA

Zomato to Morgan Stanley Stock Price: Double returns expected 3-4 years; read details

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year

Recent Stories

Drunk driving laws get stricter: Know updated rules and penalties in India dmn

Drunk driving laws get stricter: Know updated rules and penalties in India

Gukesh Dommaraju scripts history: All you need to know about the youngest chess world champion gcw

Gukesh Dommaraju scripts history: All you need to know about the youngest chess world champion

Meta CEO Mark zuckerberg spotted wearing worlds thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore know about Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra watch gwc

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing world’s thinnest watch worth Rs 4.5 crore (WATCH)

Droupadi Murmu confers Honorary title to Nepals Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel dmn

Droupadi Murmu confers Honorary title to Nepal's Army Chief Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel

Glimpse of 'Chikitu Vibe' from 'Coolie' OUT on Rajinikanth's birthday; WATCH Superstar dance to the peppy song dmn

Glimpse of 'Chikitu Vibe' from 'Coolie' OUT on Rajinikanth's birthday; WATCH Superstar dance to the peppy song

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon