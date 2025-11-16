SBI to Shut Down mCASH From Dec 1: Key Changes for Users
Starting December 1, 2025, SBI is discontinuing this specific service. As an alternative, the bank has advised customers to use other money transfer methods.
13
Image Credit : X
SBI Important Announcement
Starting Dec 1, 2025, SBI's mCASH on OnlineSBI & YONO Lite will stop. Sending money via mobile/email won't work. SBI suggests using UPI, IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS instead.
23
Image Credit : Bloomberg.com
From December 1
With mCASH, SBI users sent money via OnlineSBI. Recipients got a link & passcode to claim funds. The app was simple: download, set MPIN, and transfer to any bank account.
33
Image Credit : Getty
mCASH Service Discontinuation
With mCASH gone, SBI customers can use UPI via the BHIM SBI Pay app for instant transfers. It also supports bill payments, recharges, and shopping, ensuring seamless transactions.
