SBI Rewards Scam: Government warns customers about FAKE APK download

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a warning to State Bank of India (SBI) customers regarding an online scam. It has detailed the method used by cybercriminals to defraud SBI customers.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 10:21 AM IST

PIB Alerts SBI Customers

article_image2

Malicious APK Files

Fraudsters are targeting State Bank of India customers with messages to download a mobile application called 'SBI Rewards'. PIB warned against downloading or clicking on links in messages prompting to download SBI Rewards APK.

article_image3

SBI Rewards Scam Message

PIB exemplified the fake message sent by criminals: "Dear Valued Customer, Your SBI NetBanking Reward Points (Rs. 9980) will expire today! Install SBI Reward App now & redeem it. It will be deposited in your A/c as cash. Thanks."

article_image4

APK File Scam Explained

In the APK file scam, malicious mobile applications are distributed through deceptive SMS and emails. Downloading and installing these fake APK files can lead to the theft of personal data, including banking details and contact numbers.

article_image5

Safe APK Downloads

Users should download APK files only from official and trusted sources like the Google Play Store. Downloading APK files from other sources poses security risks.

article_image6

Similar Online Scam

In August last year, Punjab National Bank (PNB) warned its customers about a similar scam where cybercriminals distributed APK files via WhatsApp and SMS.

