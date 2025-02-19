Rising fraud cases in real estate: What buyers and sellers must know

To avoid being cheated when buying or selling a property, it is essential to verify key documents like registration, khatauni, map, NOC, title deed, encumbrance certificate, and panama. Be cautious if the property seller refuses to show documents. Verify sale deed details during registration.

Buying or selling property? Be careful!

Buying or selling a property is not a small or easy task. Whether it is buying or selling a property, many documents are first looked at. Nowadays, fraud cases in property are increasing due to these documents.

Buying property

In such a situation, if you are going to buy or sell a property, you need to keep many things in mind to avoid being cheated. When buying or selling a property, many important documents like registration, khatauni, map, NOC, title deed, encumbrance certificate and panama are required.

Selling property

In such a situation, you need to check all these documents in this work. Many times these documents are fake. That's why fraud is done. If the property seller refuses to show you the necessary documents like registration, map, etc., you should be alert. Never finalize the deed without seeing the documents.

Sale Deed

During registration, the officials thoroughly check all the details related to the sale deed, and if any mistake is found in the name here, they are asked to correct it. In such a situation, such a mistake of the person selling the property should not be ignored.

Deed Fraud

Apart from this, the details in the Aadhaar card and PAN card registered in the sale deed should be the same. If you find a difference in them, never ignore it. When buying a property, check the title deed, sale deed, encumbrance certificate and property tax receipts. Thoroughly check the registration, NOC, occupancy certificate, possession letter, panama.

