Retire with Rs 15 crores: The ultimate SIP investment plan for your future

Financial stability post-retirement requires planning. A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) can turn regular monthly savings into a substantial retirement corpus. Learn how.

Investing ₹20,000 monthly (20% of a ₹1 lakh salary) in a mutual fund SIP with a 12% annual return can grow to ₹15 crores over time. See how compounding works over 10, 20, and 30 years.

