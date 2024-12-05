Retire with Rs 15 crores: The ultimate SIP investment plan for your future

Financial stability post-retirement requires planning. A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) can turn regular monthly savings into a substantial retirement corpus. Learn how.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 12:49 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

Planning for retirement with smart investments is crucial. Future expenses necessitate substantial savings. Investing 20% of your earnings can build a secure financial future.

article_image2

SIPs offer high returns with low investment. The longer you invest, the greater the returns. Saving ₹20,000 monthly can yield ₹15 crores by retirement.

article_image3

Want a stress-free retirement? Invest in a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). SIPs in mutual funds are a powerful tool for wealth creation.

article_image4

Investing ₹20,000 monthly (20% of a ₹1 lakh salary) in a mutual fund SIP with a 12% annual return can grow to ₹15 crores over time. See how compounding works over 10, 20, and 30 years.

article_image5

The magic of compounding: Investing ₹20,000 monthly in a mutual fund SIP for 37 years can yield ₹15 crores. Start investing today for a happy retirement.

