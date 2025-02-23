RBI removes prepayment penalty on loans: Relief for borrowers

Borrowers who have taken loans from banks and financial institutions can now repay their loans early at any time. The Reserve Bank of India has prepared a new draft that prevents banks from charging penalties for early loan repayment.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

No Penalty for Early Loan Repayment: RBI's Good News

Previously, banks or financial institutions charged a penalty for early loan repayment. This prepayment fee applied to loans with variable interest rates.

article_image2

Bank Rules

This rule is changing soon. Now you can repay the loan at any time. No bank can charge a penalty if the loan is prepaid.

article_image3

Reserve Bank

This rule also applies to small and micro enterprises. The Reserve Bank has prepared a draft for this. The final decision will be taken after consulting stakeholders by March 21, 2025.

article_image4

Prepayment Fee

No lender under the Reserve Bank should charge a prepayment fee. Currently, some institutions charge a prepayment fee for variable interest rate loans.

article_image5

Cannot Impose Penalty

There is no prepayment fee for loans other than business loans. Tier 1 & 2 banks, NBFCs cannot penalize individuals, MSMEs for commercial purposes.

