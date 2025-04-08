user
user icon

RBI alert: Submit THIS document by April 10 or risk losing access to your savings

The deadline for customers to submit KYC has been extended. According to the new RBI guidelines, accounts may be closed if KYC is not submitted by April 10th.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 11:04 AM IST

Only 2 days left. It is essential to do this at the bank within that time, or you will be in trouble. RBI's new guidelines have recently been released. A deadline has been set for submitting a specific document.

article_image2

Punjab National Bank customers must follow this rule. They have to submit a special document. The RBI has issued new rules. The last date for submitting KYC was previously March 31.


article_image3

It was later changed to April 10. KYC has to be submitted by this date. If you have already completed this task, you have to do it again.

article_image4

This instruction has been given to Punjab National Bank (PNB) customers across the country. If you receive any mail or phone call from the bank regarding this, there is no need to worry. Contact your nearest branch.

article_image5

Submit KYC quickly, or you will be in trouble. Your bank account may be closed if you do not submit KYC. So do this quickly.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view AJR

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1193 points, Nifty nears 22,550 AJR

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1,193 points, Nifty nears 22,550

US stocks slide sharply in sync with global market meltdown AJR

US stocks slide sharply in sync with global market meltdown

Trump in China shop smashes ceramics of stock markets; Bears tame bulls with tight hug opinion snt

Trump in China shop smashes ceramics of stock markets; Bears tame bulls with tight hug | Opinion

iPhones cars, rice and more: What will cost you more after US tariff hike AJR

iPhones, cars, rice and more: What will cost you more after US tariff hike

Recent Stories

Grenade attack at BJP leader's house in Jalandhar: CCTV shows man on rickshaw fleeing after explosion (WATCH) shk

Grenade attack at BJP leader's house in Jalandhar: CCTV shows man on rickshaw fleeing after explosion (WATCH)

Ziro Valley to Munsiyari: Explore 10 less-crowded places for calm rejuvenation trip NTI

Ziro Valley to Munsiyari: Explore 10 less-crowded places for calm rejuvenation trip

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view AJR

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view

Who is Naomika Saran? Know her relationship with actor Akshay Kumar ATG

Who is Naomika Saran? Know her relationship with actor Akshay Kumar

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rivals: From Nothing Phone 3a to iQOO Neo 10R, check top 5 alternatives gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rivals: From Nothing Phone 3a to iQOO Neo 10R, check top 5 alternatives

Recent Videos

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Video Icon
Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Video Icon
Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Video Icon
MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Video Icon