Railway Panel Recommends Reinstating Concessions for Seniors in Sleeper, AC 3-Tier
A railway standing committee has recommended bringing back train fare discounts for senior citizens, which were paused during COVID-19. They've specifically emphasized restoring these discounts for sleeper class and AC 3-Tier travel.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the Lok Sabha regarding this recommendation, stating that the decision on whether to consider the committee's suggestion to offer senior citizen discounts is pending.
Reinstating these discounts would be a huge relief for senior citizens, making it easier and more affordable for them to travel, visit doctors, and go on pilgrimages.
In the 2023-24 fiscal year, the railways provided an average train ticket subsidy of ₹60,466 crore, equivalent to 45%. Discounts are currently offered to various groups, including students, patients, and people with special needs. The current issue centers around providing similar benefits to senior citizens.
If this recommendation is implemented, senior citizens can travel by train at a lower cost, ensuring safer travel for millions of elderly individuals. An official announcement or update from the central government is expected soon, although no confirmed news has been released yet.