Punjab govt allocates Rs 14,000 crore for employee salaries and allowances

The government has decided to provide arrears and allowances to its employees. A total of ₹14,000 crore has been allocated, bringing good news for three lakh employees and pensioners.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 2:37 PM IST

There has been constant pressure regarding DA in Bengal, due to which dissatisfaction among the employees is gradually increasing.

budget 2025
article_image2

The problem between the state government and the employees is not being resolved regarding dearness allowance.

article_image3

Meanwhile, great news for the Punjab government employees. The state government has decided to give them arrears and allowances.

article_image4

The state government's finance department has decided to allocate a total of ₹14,000 crore. As a result, the fate of state government employees and pensioners opened.

article_image5

The state government has taken this big step keeping in mind the welfare of the state government employees.

article_image6

Three lakh employees and pensioners will benefit from this decision. Employees and pensioners will get money in hand soon.

article_image7

And this great decision has been taken by the Ministry of Finance of the Punjab State Government. The employees of this state will soon get dearness allowance and arrears of salary.

article_image8

Meanwhile, government employees in Bengal are currently getting DA at the rate of 14% under the 6th Pay Commission. However, the state government has recently increased DA which will be effective from April 1, 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

Recent Stories

'Full Metal Jacket' star Kevyn Major Howard passes away at 69, Hollywood mourns his loss NTI

'Full Metal Jacket' star Kevyn Major Howard passes away at 69, Hollywood mourns his loss

CRPF Jawans lead the way in crowd control and security at Mahakumbh 2025

CRPF Jawans lead the way in crowd control and security at Mahakumbh 2025

7 helpful tips for mastering job interviews and getting hired iwh

7 helpful tips for mastering job interviews and getting hired

Vivo V50 launched in India under Rs 40000 check features battery price colours and more gcw

Vivo V50 launched in India under Rs 40,000 | Check features, battery, price and more

TGSRTC slashes bus fares: Hyderabad to Bangalore tickets now cheaper AJR

TGSRTC slashes bus fares: Hyderabad to Bangalore tickets now cheaper

Recent Videos

🏏Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz HIGHLIGHTS: Ashleigh Gardner's All-Round Performance | WPL 2025

🏏Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz HIGHLIGHTS: Ashleigh Gardner's All-Round Performance | WPL 2025

Video Icon
Kolkata Derby Thriller! Mohammedan SC 1-3 East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights

Kolkata Derby Thriller! Mohammedan SC 1-3 East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights

Video Icon
BJP Leader Pradeep Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Favoring China | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leader Pradeep Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Favoring China | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Gorilla Mode’ Workout Sets Fitness Goals!

Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Gorilla Mode’ Workout Sets Fitness Goals!

Video Icon
Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Flag 'Missing' in Pakistan CONTROVERSY, Social Media Videos Go VIRAL

Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Flag 'Missing' in Pakistan CONTROVERSY, Social Media Videos Go VIRAL

Video Icon