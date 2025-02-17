Punjab govt allocates Rs 14,000 crore for employee salaries and allowances

The government has decided to provide arrears and allowances to its employees. A total of ₹14,000 crore has been allocated, bringing good news for three lakh employees and pensioners.

There has been constant pressure regarding DA in Bengal, due to which dissatisfaction among the employees is gradually increasing.

The problem between the state government and the employees is not being resolved regarding dearness allowance.

Meanwhile, great news for the Punjab government employees. The state government has decided to give them arrears and allowances.

The state government's finance department has decided to allocate a total of ₹14,000 crore. As a result, the fate of state government employees and pensioners opened.

The state government has taken this big step keeping in mind the welfare of the state government employees.

Three lakh employees and pensioners will benefit from this decision. Employees and pensioners will get money in hand soon.

And this great decision has been taken by the Ministry of Finance of the Punjab State Government. The employees of this state will soon get dearness allowance and arrears of salary.

Meanwhile, government employees in Bengal are currently getting DA at the rate of 14% under the 6th Pay Commission. However, the state government has recently increased DA which will be effective from April 1, 2025.

