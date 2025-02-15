Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Big relief for middle-class families to build their dream home

The Modi government's Awas Yojana will help the middle class build their dream homes. New updates to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Construction of 1 lakh houses has begun.

Everyone dreams of building a home for their family. This dream comes true for many, while for others it remains a dream.

Many middle-class people think of building a house with their life savings, but they can never fulfill it. Now the Modi government will help all those people build their dream homes.

The Center has extended a helping hand to the middle class for whom building a house is currently a dream in this inflationary market.

A major update has recently come to this project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for building houses.

This project is currently divided into two parts: Awas Yojana Gramin project and Awas Yojana Nagar project.

The work of the Awas Yojana Nagar project has already started in Uttar Pradesh. Where middle-class families in 75 districts have already received approval to build 1 lakh houses.

The central government will spend about Rs 2.30 lakh crore to build 1 lakh houses in Uttar Pradesh under this project.

Under this Awas Yojana, the government has divided middle-class families into three categories based on income. House construction will be done accordingly.

1) Whose income is less than three lakh rupees

2) Whose income is less than six lakh rupees

3) Whose income is less than nine lakh rupees