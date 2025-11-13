Post Office Scheme 2025: Invest in Kisan Vikas Patra to Double Returns
Best Post Office Scheme: Post office schemes are very safe. You can get double the profits in the Kisan Vikas Patra scheme. Find out how much interest you can earn.
Image Credit : India post
Best Post Office Scheme
The Kisan Vikas Patra scheme is attracting many investors. This government-guaranteed plan doubles your money over time, making it a great, safe option for stable returns.
Image Credit : India post
How much interest will you get?
This scheme offers 7.5% compound interest, doubling your money in about 115 months (9 years, 7 months). It's government-guaranteed and unaffected by market changes.
Image Credit : India post
You can also get a bank loan
Benefits include a nominee facility, transferability, and the option to use the certificate as collateral for a bank loan. You can open or transfer it at any post office.
Image Credit : India post
When can you withdraw the money?
The scheme has a 2.5-year (30-month) lock-in period. Early withdrawal is not allowed, except in special cases like the investor's death or by a court order.
