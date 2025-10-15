PM WANI: How to Make Money from Your Home WiFi Connection
PM Wani: Nowadays, internet use has become essential. Almost every home has WiFi. But did you know that you can not only use the internet through this WiFi but also earn money?
Image Credit : social media
PM WANI Scheme
Launched by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in December 2020, the PM-WANI (Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) scheme aims to expand public Wi-Fi hotspots across India, offering affordable internet access and creating new income opportunities for local entrepreneurs.
Image Credit : Getty
Key Aspects of the PM-WANI Scheme
Public Data Offices (PDOs): Local shops or individuals providing Wi-Fi services without needing a license.
Public Data Office Aggregators (PDOAs): Entities that manage and support PDOs.
App Providers: Develop apps that allow users to locate and connect to PM-WANI hotspots.
C-DOT’s Central Registry: Maintains records of all registered entities in the PM-WANI network.
Image Credit : Pixabay
How to Earn Income
- Apply as a PDO through the official PM-WANI portal or app.
- Obtain a PDO ID from the government.
- Register your Wi-Fi router and configure the required settings.
- When users connect and pay for data, you earn a commission based on usage.
Image Credit : pmwani.gov.in
How to Register
- Download the official PM-WANI app and sign up as a PDO.
- Submit the necessary documents and contact details.
- After receiving your PDO ID, register your router and update its configuration as instructed.
Image Credit : pmwani.gov.in
Precautions and Suggestions
- Use a separate SSID for public Wi-Fi access.
- Follow all cybersecurity and data protection guidelines.
- To connect, users can download the WANI app, find nearby hotspots, pay online or via vouchers, and get instant internet access.
- For more details, visit the official PM-WANI website.
