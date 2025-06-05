Planning to buy a home? Check if you meet THESE loan criteria
Key eligibility criteria for a home loan include monthly income, age, credit score, and down payment. The borrower's age, income, and credit score determine the loan amount and interest rate.
Bank officials state that certain eligibility criteria are required for any loan. It's true that home loans require some key qualifications compared to personal or vehicle loans. Financial institutions or banks won't just hand out loans upon request.
Proof of projected income
The monthly income of home loan applicants is crucial. Lenders consider your income over the past 5 years and require proof of projected income for the next 10 years. This determines the loan amount and EMI. The applicant's monthly income should be at least Rs 25,000-30,000. This varies from bank to bank.
Loan amount depends on your income
Home loan applicants must have a good income
The customer's age should be between 21 and 65. Age is very important for home loans. The borrower has to repay the loan over 20-30 years. So, their age and the loan amount are key factors. People between 30 and 40 usually get home loans quickly.