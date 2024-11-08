Petrol, diesel price on November 8: Check NEW prices in your city

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) publish daily petrol and diesel prices at 6 a.m., reflecting changes in global crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Check the latest fuel prices for major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Noida, Lucknow, and Bengaluru.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 9:33 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

Despite the inherent volatility of these commodities, oil marketing organizations (OMCs) consistently publish the price of gasoline and diesel at 6 a.m. every day. To keep customers up to date on the most recent gasoline pricing, the OMCs modify prices in reaction to changes in foreign currency rates and the price of crude oil globally.

article_image2

Check rates in your city:

Delhi: 
Petrol: 94.72    
Diesel: 87.62

Mumbai    
Petrol: 103.44    
Diesel: 89.97

Chennai    
Petrol: 100.85    
Diesel: 92.44

Kolkata    
Petrol: 103.94    
Diesel: 90.76

Noida    
Petrol: 94.66    
Diesel: 87.76

Lucknow    
Petrol: 94.65    
Diesel: 87.76

Bengaluru    
Petrol: 102.86    
Diesel: 88.94.

article_image3

How to check fuel prices through SMS?

Additionally, you may use SMS to find out the most recent pricing for gasoline and diesel in your location. You must write your RSP and city code and submit it to 922499229 if you are an Indian Oil customer. If you are a BPCL customer, you may write down your RSP and submit it to 9223112222 to find out the new price of gasoline and diesel. On the other hand, if you are an HPCL client, you may enter HP Price and email it to 9222201122 to find out the price of gasoline and diesel.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Karnataka Onion prices likely to surge over Rs 100 soon as wholesale rates spike vkp

Karnataka: Onion prices likely to surge over Rs 100 soon as wholesale rates spike

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 8, 2024: Check latest prices of 22k, 24k gold here vkp

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 8, 2024: Check latest prices of 22k, 24k gold here

How to check your EPFO balance without UAN number vkp

How to check your EPFO balance without UAN number

Kerala Gold Rate November 7 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 58,000; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 7 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 58,000; check details

Recent Stories

Kerala PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court anr

Kerala: PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya Bachchan that caught attention gcw

Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya that caught attention

cricket India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test scr

India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH) snt

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon