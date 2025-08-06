Pension Scheme in India: Get Rs 3,000 Monthly by Contributing Just Rs 55
Many people hope to receive a monthly pension after retirement. We often think this is limited to government employees. But did you know that even those working in the unorganized sector have the opportunity to get a pension?
Pension scheme for senior citizens
Who is this scheme for?
Just pay Rs 55
To join this scheme, the age should be between 18 and 40 years. If you join at the age of 18, you have to pay only Rs 55 per month. If you join at the age of 29, you have to pay Rs 100 per month. Similarly, if you join at the age of 40, you will have to pay Rs 200 per month. The central government also pays an equal amount to the amount you pay (50:50 contribution). After 60 years, you will get a pension of Rs 3,000 per month.
Who can apply?
* Monthly income should be less than Rs 15,000.
* Should not be a member of other government pension schemes like EPFO, NPS, ESIC.
* Aadhaar card, bank account passbook, mobile number are required to apply.
* You can apply by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC).
* Or you can register online at https://maandhan.in/ website.
Benefits of this scheme
* A pension of Rs 3,000 is available every month after 60 years.
* If the beneficiary dies, the wife will get 50% pension (Rs 1,500) as family pension.
* Opportunity to get a stable income for life with low investment.