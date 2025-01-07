Pension hike alert: Govt announces Rs 9,000 monthly boost to pension payments; check details

Pensions are set to increase by Rs 9,000! The government made this exciting announcement. Learn who qualifies, when payments begin, and other details.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 2:02 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

The cost of daily necessities is rising with time. Inflation is putting pressure on the middle class. As a result, the condition of private sector employees is becoming increasingly pathetic.

article_image2

Therefore, keeping an eye on that, it has been said in the Union Budget 2025, the pension amount should be increased.

article_image3

It remains to be seen what steps the government takes now. It is being said that the pension can increase by up to Rs 9000 at once.

article_image4

This will greatly benefit retirees. Adding an additional Rs 9,000 to the pension every month will solve the problem.

article_image5

There has been a demand to increase the minimum monthly pension under the pension scheme of EPFO i.e. Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. Discussions have already started on this.

article_image6

Government employees get various benefits including Dearness Allowance. However, private sector employees are deprived of all those facilities.

article_image7

Therefore, there has been a demand to make the minimum monthly pension in the pension scheme directly Rs 9000.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

HMPV scare triggers market crash? Investors' wealth plunges by Rs 10.98 lakh crore snt

HMPV scare triggers market crash? Investors' wealth plunges by Rs 10.98 lakh crore

HMPV concerns weighs on Indian markets as Sensex and Nifty decline by 1.6 per cent snt

HMPV concerns weighs on Indian markets as Sensex and Nifty decline by 1.6 per cent

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase vkp

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details AJR

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details

Bengaluru: BBMP to build 7.22 km road with Rs 200 budget to ease traffic vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP to build 7.22 km road with Rs 200 budget to ease traffic

Recent Stories

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track NTI

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track

Tibet earthquake: Death toll climbs to 95, over 130 injured; hundreds of homes damaged (WATCH) snt

Tibet earthquake: Death toll climbs to 95, over 130 injured; hundreds of homes damaged (WATCH)

GOOD news for West Bengal govt employees! Mamata Banerjee may hike DA by 6% gcw

GOOD news for West Bengal govt employees! Mamata Banerjee may hike DA by 6%

Photos Hania Aamir's stylish salwar suit designs for office wear RBA

(Photos) Hania Aamir's stylish salwar suit designs for office wear

FASTag to be made mandatory from April 1, 2025 for all vehicles in Maharashtra shk

FASTag to be made mandatory from April 1, 2025 for all vehicles in Maharashtra

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon