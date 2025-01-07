Pension hike alert: Govt announces Rs 9,000 monthly boost to pension payments; check details

Pensions are set to increase by Rs 9,000! The government made this exciting announcement. Learn who qualifies, when payments begin, and other details.

The cost of daily necessities is rising with time. Inflation is putting pressure on the middle class. As a result, the condition of private sector employees is becoming increasingly pathetic.

Therefore, keeping an eye on that, it has been said in the Union Budget 2025, the pension amount should be increased.

It remains to be seen what steps the government takes now. It is being said that the pension can increase by up to Rs 9000 at once.

This will greatly benefit retirees. Adding an additional Rs 9,000 to the pension every month will solve the problem.

There has been a demand to increase the minimum monthly pension under the pension scheme of EPFO i.e. Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. Discussions have already started on this.

Government employees get various benefits including Dearness Allowance. However, private sector employees are deprived of all those facilities.

Therefore, there has been a demand to make the minimum monthly pension in the pension scheme directly Rs 9000.

