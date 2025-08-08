Image Credit : Perplexity AI

One of the economical and safe schemes offered by the Central Government to Indian Railway passengers is 'Travel Insurance'. The highlight of this scheme is that you can get insurance up to Rs.10 lakh by paying only 45 paise.

Based on the information provided in writing by the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in the Lok Sabha, this scheme is offered as an 'Optional Travel Insurance' option to railway passengers while booking tickets online.