Image Credit : Gemini AI

OpenAI has taken another big leap with the launch of Atlas, an AI-powered web browser that puts ChatGPT right at the heart of your browsing experience.

Described as a “fast and flexible browser for the next era of the web,” Atlas blends the familiarity of a traditional browser with the brains of artificial intelligence — promising to make everything from searching to multitasking a lot smarter.

Unlike Chrome or Safari, Atlas comes with ChatGPT baked into nearly every part of the experience. The result? A browsing companion that can help you work faster, stay organised, and even make decisions for you.

Here’s a look at what makes Atlas such a potential game changer: