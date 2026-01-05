One Wrong Click Can Drain Your Bank Account: UPI Safety Tips
UPI payments offer convenience but also come with risks. A small bit of carelessness can lead to the loss of your hard-earned money. So, here are the key precautions you should take when making UPI payments in detail.
1. Never share OTPs
Banks and UPI apps will never ask for OTPs via calls, messages, or emails. Sharing an OTP gives direct access to your account. If someone asks for an OTP, recognize it's likely a scam.
2. Don't share your UPI PIN with anyone
Your UPI PIN acts as the key to your bank account. Never share this PIN with anyone. A leaked PIN can empty your account in seconds.
3. Don't forget to lock your screen
Always enable fingerprint or face lock on your apps. Also, use the app lock feature available in your UPI app. This prevents someone from grabbing your phone and making transactions.
4. Don't click on unknown links
Scammers can install malware on your phone through fake messages, emails, and WhatsApp links. So, don't click on unknown links, no matter how trustworthy the message seems.
5. Don't search for customer care numbers online
Fake customer support numbers are often circulated online by scammers. Always use the official app or the bank's websites to find customer care contact details.
6. Check the QR code before scanning
Sometimes in a hurry, we scan QR codes without checking them properly. When scanning a QR code at a shop, verify the amount and recipient's name. Fake QR codes can lead to sending money to the wrong account.
7. Set transaction limits
You can set a daily transaction limit in your UPI app. You can set a lower daily limit in the app's settings. This way, even if your account or device falls into the wrong hands, they can't transfer large amounts.
8. Download UPI apps from official stores
Always download UPI apps only from official app stores. Android users should download apps like GPay, PhonePe, and BHIM from the Google Play Store, and Apple users from the Apple App Store.
9. Check bank statements regularly
Monitoring bank statements frequently helps detect suspicious transactions early. Even a small unauthorized debit could be a sign of a larger fraud attempt.
