Industry experts believe that this particular reform will be seen as a positive development that will boost confidence in the entire financial sector. It will empower consumers. Now with more reliable and accurate credit data, lenders will be in a better position to make decisions on loan applications. On the other hand, borrowers will have more control over their financial profiles.

Keep in mind that this RBI proposal is currently open for public comment. Once implemented, it has the potential to set a new benchmark for credit reporting standards in the country. This initiative details the central bank's commitment to protecting consumer interests and fostering a strong, clean, and transparent credit infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for general awareness and is based on publicly available sources. The RBI's proposal is currently under review and subject to change. Readers should refer to official RBI communications or consult financial experts for the latest updates and personalized advice.