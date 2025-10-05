October IPO Bonanza: Tata Capital, LG Electronics Lead
This October, the stock market offers huge opportunities for investors with IPOs from big companies like Tata Capital and LG Electronics.
Image Credit : freepik/ChatGpt
October IPO 2025
This October, investors have a great chance to earn with many IPOs opening. Key ones to watch are Tata Capital and LG Electronics, launching in the week of October 7.
Image Credit : Freepik
Stock Market Investment
LG's IPO is open Oct 7-9, an Rs 11,607 crore OFS. Other IPOs include Rubicon Research (Pharma), Anantham Highways Trust (Infra), and SME Mittal Sections.
Image Credit : Getty
India New IPOs
Next week, 29 companies will be listed, including Pace Digitek, Suba Hotels, and Zelio E-Mobility. This October week offers more chances for investors to succeed.
