Now book Tirumala Darshan tickets on WhatsApp: Andhra govt launches 'Mana Mitra' services

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced new services on WhatsApp under 'Mana Mitra'. These include services for Vijayawada's Durga Malleswara Swamy, Srisailam, Srikalahasti, Simhachalam, Annavaram, and Dwaraka Tirumala temples.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 12:05 PM IST

Tirumala Tirupati

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched government services via WhatsApp under 'Mana Mitra'. Tirumala Darshan ticket booking is now available.

budget 2025
article_image2

Tirumala Tirupati

TTD services will soon be available on WhatsApp. Services including ticket and room booking, and donations will be available.

article_image3

Tirumala Tirupati

Message 'Hi' to 9552300009. Select 'Temple Booking Services' from the options. The chatbot will provide information.

article_image4

WhatsApp Assistance

After payment, the ticket will be sent to your WhatsApp number. You can download and print it. CM Chandrababu Naidu has stated that efforts are being made to include train ticket booking in 'Mana Mitra' after obtaining central government approval.

article_image5

All Government Services

2.64 lakh transactions have been conducted through the WhatsApp services launched on January 30. The goal is to add 161 new services within 45 days.

