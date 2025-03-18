New Ration Card rules from April 1: Complete THIS task by March 31 or lose benefits

Ration Card Update: According to the central government's announcement, this facility will be provided to the people of the country until 2028. However, this work must be done by March 31st.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 9:26 AM IST

Ration card

A ration card is an important document for the citizens of this country. Many people in the country benefit from the ration system.

article_image2

Ration customer

Since the Corona pandemic, nearly 1 billion people in the country have benefited from the ration system.


article_image3

Benefits in the future too

According to the central government's announcement, this facility will be provided to the people of the country until 2028.

article_image4

Announcement about ration card

The process of linking Aadhaar card with ration card has ended a few days ago. But those who have not yet done so must link Aadhaar and ration card by March 31.

article_image5

Reason for linking

From now on, like gas, the center may start the process of giving ration subsidy money to the customers' bank accounts. That is why Aadhaar is being asked to be linked with the ration card.

article_image6

Benefit

If linked, the center will get all the information in the customers' bank accounts as soon as the state government does KYC. It will be easier to give money.

article_image7

Ration distribution method

The central government gives ration through Pradhan Mantri Anna Yojana. And the state government gives ration through Khadya Sathi project.

article_image8

Dealer

Until now, ration was distributed through dealers. But now the center wants to abolish the dealer system.

article_image9

Dealers' discontent

However, the dealers have opposed this decision of the center. They have also warned to launch a movement.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal reserve signals no rate hike AJR

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal Reserve signals no rate hike

India strength lies in tech for masses, AI can drive 8% growth: Nandan Nilekani AJR

India's strength lies in tech for masses, AI can drive 8% growth: Nandan Nilekani

Bill Gates, Shivraj Singh Chouhan discuss innovations in agriculture, rural economy AJR

Bill Gates, Shivraj Singh Chouhan discuss innovations in agriculture, rural economy

Government e-Marketplace surpasses Rs 5 lakh crore GMV in FY25 ddr

Government e-Marketplace surpasses Rs 5 lakh crore GMV in FY25, expands accessibility for MSMEs, startups

India exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025 AJR

India's exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025

Recent Stories

Major bank strike across India: Banks closed for 4 days over work week demand AJR

Major bank strike across India: Banks closed for 4 days over work week demand

BREAKING: Hamas says Israel PM Netanyahu has decided to 'sacrifice' hostages by resuming war shk

BREAKING: Hamas says Israel PM Netanyahu has decided to 'sacrifice' hostages by resuming war

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal reserve signals no rate hike AJR

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal Reserve signals no rate hike

Foldable iPhone coming soon? Apple's latest smartphone to enter production in 2026 gcw

Foldable iPhone coming soon? Apple's latest smartphone to enter production in 2026

Finvolution Stock Rises After-Hours On Dividend Hike, Share Buyback Plan: Retail’s Ecstatic

Finvolution Stock Rises After-Hours On Dividend Hike, Share Buyback Plan: Retail’s Ecstatic

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon