New Ration Card rules from April 1: Complete THIS task by March 31 or lose benefits

Read Full Gallery

Ration Card Update: According to the central government's announcement, this facility will be provided to the people of the country until 2028. However, this work must be done by March 31st.

Ration card

A ration card is an important document for the citizens of this country. Many people in the country benefit from the ration system.

Ration customer

Since the Corona pandemic, nearly 1 billion people in the country have benefited from the ration system.

Benefits in the future too

According to the central government's announcement, this facility will be provided to the people of the country until 2028.

Announcement about ration card

The process of linking Aadhaar card with ration card has ended a few days ago. But those who have not yet done so must link Aadhaar and ration card by March 31.

Reason for linking

From now on, like gas, the center may start the process of giving ration subsidy money to the customers' bank accounts. That is why Aadhaar is being asked to be linked with the ration card.

Benefit

If linked, the center will get all the information in the customers' bank accounts as soon as the state government does KYC. It will be easier to give money.

Ration distribution method

The central government gives ration through Pradhan Mantri Anna Yojana. And the state government gives ration through Khadya Sathi project.

Dealer

Until now, ration was distributed through dealers. But now the center wants to abolish the dealer system.

Dealers' discontent

However, the dealers have opposed this decision of the center. They have also warned to launch a movement.

Latest Videos