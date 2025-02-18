New financial scam exposed: How call margin fraud can drain your savings

A new method of stealing money through UPI using call merging has been revealed. Stay vigilant by avoiding unknown calls, not sharing OTPs, and refraining from clicking on suspicious links.

article_image1
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

Cybercrime is on the rise. People are losing money through various fraudulent calls. New information has come to light. Merging calls can lead to emptying bank accounts instantly.

article_image2

Be cautious about UPI. Hackers are stealing large sums of money through call merging. While talking to a fraudster, the user will receive a call for an OTP.

article_image3

When cybercriminals ask someone to merge calls, the OTP will be audible in the conference call. Cybercriminals will quickly use the OTP to empty the account.

article_image4

Learn how to be aware. It's best not to respond to unknown calls or messages. Password-protect important apps and folders on your device.

article_image5

Never click on unknown or suspicious links in messages. Do not share OTPs, passwords, or PINs.

Don't fall for tempting offers. Be careful. Money is being stolen through call merging.

