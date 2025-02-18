New financial scam exposed: How call margin fraud can drain your savings

A new method of stealing money through UPI using call merging has been revealed. Stay vigilant by avoiding unknown calls, not sharing OTPs, and refraining from clicking on suspicious links.

Cybercrime is on the rise. People are losing money through various fraudulent calls. New information has come to light. Merging calls can lead to emptying bank accounts instantly.

Be cautious about UPI. Hackers are stealing large sums of money through call merging. While talking to a fraudster, the user will receive a call for an OTP.

When cybercriminals ask someone to merge calls, the OTP will be audible in the conference call. Cybercriminals will quickly use the OTP to empty the account.

Learn how to be aware. It's best not to respond to unknown calls or messages. Password-protect important apps and folders on your device.

Never click on unknown or suspicious links in messages. Do not share OTPs, passwords, or PINs. Don't fall for tempting offers. Be careful. Money is being stolen through call merging.

