Mumbai-Pune expressway leads as India's most profitable, raking in Rs 163 crore annually

The landscape of national highways in India is transforming rapidly with the development of expressways. These expressways not only provide convenience to the public and save time but also generate significant revenue through tolls. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway stands out as the most profitable expressway in India. In December 2024, it contributed ₹163 crore in toll collections, surpassing all other expressways.

₹16,300 Crore Expressway

India's national highway and expressway network is rapidly expanding, with a high priority in the 2025 budget. Including both long and short routes, there are several important expressways in the country. These roads connect many cities across the country. But do you know which is the most profitable expressway in the country? It is a major contributor to government revenue. This expressway has also increased the number of daily commuters between the two cities. The construction of this expressway cost approximately ₹16,300 crore.

Mumbai - Pune Expressway

This expressway starts in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, and ends in Kiwale, Pune. It was constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) under NHAI. Additionally, three-lane concrete service roads have been laid on both sides of the expressway. In 2002, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee oversaw the construction of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. This expressway connects the cities of Mumbai and Pune, significantly saving travel time for commuters.

Expensive Expressway

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is the most expensive and busiest expressway in the country. It is also considered one of the oldest expressways. This road, which connects the financial capital Mumbai with Pune, is India's first six-lane road.

₹163 Crore Annual Revenue

IRB Infra Trust released data showing that the Mumbai-Pune Expressway topped toll collections in December 2024. During this period, toll collections were ₹580 crore, with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway alone contributing ₹163 crore, the highest of any expressway. In comparison, toll collections in the same month in December 2023 were ₹158.4 crore.

High Revenue

This expressway is approximately 94.5 kilometers long but generates more revenue for the government. In December 2024, the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway and NH48 together collected ₹70.7 crore through toll taxes. Despite having national highways and expressways connecting Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam in the Telugu states, the revenue generated is not as significant.

