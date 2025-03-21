Multiple bank accounts? RBI's strict rule may lead to Rs 10,000 deduction

Read Full Gallery

If you have more than one bank account, the bank will deduct ₹10,000! RBI has issued strict guidelines.

Now you have to pay a hefty fine for having more than one account in the bank! RBI has issued strict rules this time. A person cannot have multiple accounts in their name anymore. Do you know how much the fine could be?

If you have more than one bank account, you will have to pay a hefty fine of ₹10,000. RBI has issued such strict rules.

What exactly are the rules brought by the Reserve Bank? RBI has said that if a person has multiple accounts in their name and fraudulent transactions are found in those accounts, a hefty fine will definitely be imposed.

RBI has taken this decision to reduce scams and theft. Under no circumstances can more than one bank account be kept where multiple fraudulent transactions will result in a fine.

A hefty fine of ₹10,000 will have to be paid. The bank can also take legal action if the money is not paid.

According to the new guidelines, if any person has suspicious transactions in two or more accounts in multiple banks, a fine will have to be paid.

If you want to avoid this problem, you have to keep a record of your accounts and use valid accounts.

