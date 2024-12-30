More money for state govt employees: Allowance hike effective January 2025

Great news for government employees! A significant announcement has been made before the year's end. The government recently issued a notification declaring an increase in a specific allowance. This has brought smiles to the faces of countless government employees.

An important notification has been issued for state government employees. The state government has announced an increase in allowance before the new year.

This will lead to a significant increase in the salaries of state government employees. This additional amount will be credited to their accounts from January.

This notification has been recently issued by the MSME department. It states that the uniform allowance, uniform washing allowance, and uniform renewal allowance for government vehicle drivers and attendants working in subordinate government offices, excluding the secretariat, are being increased.

The new notification states that instead of Rs 680, Rs 1020 will be given for purchasing uniforms. It has also been decided to increase the allowance for purchasing raincoats. The government will now provide Rs750 instead of Rs 500.

The Uttar Pradesh government has given this good news to the employees on the eve of the new year. The Yogi government has also increased the allowance for winter uniforms.

The allowance for winter uniforms has been increased from Rs 1310 to Rs 1965. The government has also increased the umbrella allowance from Rs 96 to Rs 144 and the shoe allowance from Rs 164 to Rs 246.

