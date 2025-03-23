Missed it? THIS stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 1 crore—Will it soar again?

Read Full Gallery

CG Power stock has surged from ₹5.85 in 2020 to ₹638 currently, delivering returns of 10,923% in five years. An investment of ₹1 lakh has yielded a profit of ₹1.09 crore.

Investing in the stock market requires thorough research and patience, as success doesn't come easily. A perfect example of this is the remarkable rise of CG Power and Industrial Solutions. A penny stock traded at just ₹5.85 in 2020, it has now risen to ₹638 on the BSE.

Multibagger Penny Stock

This means it has seen a massive return of 10,923% in five years. Investors who invested ₹1 lakh back then would now have a portfolio worth ₹1.09 crore. This shows the multibagger potential of the stock. CG Power shares have significantly rewarded long-term investors.

Penny Stocks Under ₹10

It has risen by an impressive 13,838% in the last 25 years. It is up 34.44% from last year. However, its performance has been volatile in recent months, falling by more than 12.5% ​​in the last six months. Despite market pressures, it has increased by 10.23% in a month.

Multibagger Penny Stock 2025

Year-to-date, the stock is down 13.10%, falling from ₹741 to its current level. Recently, CG Power announced an interim dividend of ₹1.30 per share for FY25, which is 65% of the face value of a share. The company has set March 22 as the record date. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on or after April 16, 2025.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Financially, CG Power's net profit fell 68% to ₹237.85 crore in the third quarter of FY25. However, total revenue rose a strong 27% year-on-year to ₹2,549.28 crore.

Latest Videos