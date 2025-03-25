user
Delhi Metro's new pod hotel offers comfortable resting space for transit travellers

The initiative is part of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) efforts to boost non-fare revenue through property development projects. These include commercial ventures such as retail, entertainment, and office spaces across various metro stations.

Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

Passengers at New Delhi Metro Station can now avail themselves of a convenient resting space with the launch of a new pod hotel near New Delhi Railway Station. This facility is designed to cater to travellers in transit, providing them with an affordable and comfortable place to stay while waiting for their trains.

The initiative is part of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) efforts to boost non-fare revenue through property development projects. These include commercial ventures such as retail, entertainment, and office spaces across various metro stations.

A DMRC official confirmed that the pod hotel is now operational at New Delhi Metro Station, which serves as an interchange for the Yellow Line and Airport Express Line. "The vendor has developed a pod hotel to accommodate passengers looking for overnight stays. Out of the 3,000-square-meter commercial space, a portion has been dedicated to the hotel, while the rest is used for other commercial activities," the official said.

Apart from the pod hotel, DMRC has undertaken several property development projects, including retail outlets, food courts, and office spaces at metro stations such as Malviya Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Azadpur, and Faridabad Sector 20B. A banquet hall has also been developed at Noida Electronic City Metro Station.

Looking ahead, DMRC is planning additional property development projects, including an 8,900-square-meter industrial space at Mohan Estate Metro Station, a 6,090-square-meter commercial space with parking at Kohat Enclave, and a 21,000-square-meter retail and office hub at Azadpur Metro Station. Retail spaces are also being developed at Anand Vihar Metro Station, spanning 4,100 square meters.

A DMRC spokesperson said that such initiatives align with global metro systems that depend on non-operational revenue streams—such as real estate, retail, and advertising—to ensure financial viability without relying on government subsidies. "These commercial ventures enhance the aesthetic appeal of metro stations, attract more commuters, and improve overall ridership, thereby supporting seamless traffic integration," the official explained.

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, DMRC has managed to increase its non-fare revenue to approximately 20% of its total earnings. However, the corporation continues to face hurdles, including land-use restrictions and complex approval processes, which impact the full realization of these projects.

