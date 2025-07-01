India's Mineral Weath: Karnataka to Maharashtra; 8 states and their mineral resources
This article explores key minerals found across various Indian states. From Rajasthan to Chhattisgarh, it provides detailed insights into each state's mineral wealth, based on information from FIMI and EY
| Published : Jul 01 2025, 09:54 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
India is rich in mineral resources, with various states contributing significantly to the country's mining and industrial sectors. Below is a state-wise breakdown of key minerals found in different Indian states, as per information provided by FIMI and EY.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rajasthan is known for metallic and industrial minerals like lead, zinc, wollastonite, silver, copper, and other related resources.
Image Credit : our own
Gujarat is a hub for energy and industrial minerals like bauxite, marl, petroleum, natural gas, chalk, bentonite, and china clay.
Image Credit : our own
Maharashtra is known for its diverse mineral base, including fluorite, kyanite, bauxite, and manganese.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Karnataka is a key source of metallic minerals and limestone, including gold, iron, manganese, and limestone.
Image Credit : our own
Andhra Pradesh is rich in industrial and clay-based minerals like barytes, bauxite, ball clay, and china clay.
Image Credit : our own
Odisha is a major producer of strategic and industrial minerals such as chromite, garnet, bauxite, and manganese.
Image Credit : our own
Jharkhand contributes significantly to energy and industrial minerals, primarily coal, graphite, and bauxite.
Image Credit : our own
Chhattisgarh plays a key role in India's coal and iron production, with major minerals including coal, dolomite, bauxite, and iron.
