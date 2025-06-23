Microsoft report REVEALS 40% of US workers start before 6 am
The traditional 9-to-5 workday is fading, replaced by a 24/7 cycle of digital connection. Employees are logging in before sunrise and after 10 PM, blurring the lines between work and personal life.
The American workday is quietly expanding. Once with a start and end, it's now a 24/7 cycle of logins, pings, and late-night meetings. Microsoft's Work Trend Index reports 40% of US employees start work before 6 AM, 29% log back in after 10 PM. The average worker sends 117 emails and 150 Teams messages daily. This blurs the lines between personal life and work, with work intruding at all hours.
For today's employee, the workday doesn't start or end with a commute. It begins the moment they pick up their phone, with many logging in before sunrise. This continues late into the night. Work, once confined to the office, is now a silent, constant process.
Many employees read emails before dawn, respond to notifications during meals, and continue working in the evening. With evening meetings up 16%, many feel like "the office has followed them home."
At the heart of this shift is the "culture of availability." In remote/hybrid work, employees are away from the office but always digitally present. This pressure to be available and seen working leads to constant online presence, instant responses, and sacrificing personal time.
Microsoft research shows employees are interrupted every 1.75 minutes, totaling 275 disruptions daily. Emails, chats, calls, and meetings erode true productivity.