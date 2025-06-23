Image Credit : our own

For today's employee, the workday doesn't start or end with a commute. It begins the moment they pick up their phone, with many logging in before sunrise. This continues late into the night. Work, once confined to the office, is now a silent, constant process.

Many employees read emails before dawn, respond to notifications during meals, and continue working in the evening. With evening meetings up 16%, many feel like "the office has followed them home."