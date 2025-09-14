Medicine Prices in India Slashed from September 22: Full List of Drugs
Many medicine prices will decrease after the new GST system is implemented. Prices of medicines for certain diseases are likely to drop significantly, directly benefiting patients.
Discount on medicine prices
Many people suffer from illnesses today, and medicines are common in households. The new GST system will lower medicine prices, directly benefiting many poor and middle-class individuals. Find out which medicine prices are decreasing.
Orders for everyone
The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has ordered all pharma companies to set new prices and release them to the market. Orders have been issued to dealers, retailers, and state drug controllers to implement the tax reduction and lower medicine prices from September 22nd.
From September 22..
The government stated that medicines released before September 22nd do not need to be recalled and are exempt. From September 22nd, the prices of all medicines entering the market are likely to decrease. The center has clearly stated that the new GST tax should be implemented for these.
These prices will decrease
The new GST system will significantly reduce prices of medicines for cancer, asthma, and other diseases. The GST on these was 12% and has been reduced to 5%. The tax on dressing materials used for wounds has also been reduced from 12% to 5%. GST on talcum powder, hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, shaving cream, and soaps has been reduced from 18% to 5%, so their prices will decrease soon.
How much will it decrease?
Previously, the GST on medicines worth ₹1000 was up to ₹120. Now, with the new GST rates, it's only ₹50, a saving of ₹70. This is a significant benefit for patients with severe illnesses like cancer, who require expensive medications. The reduced GST will save them hundreds or even thousands of rupees.
