  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Check out Mandarin Oriental New York, the 5-star hotel that Reliance is buying for $98.15 million

    First Published Jan 9, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to Reliance, the acquisition of the Mandarin Oriental New York hotel will enable it to increase its consumer and hospitality footprint.

    Mandarin Oriental New York, 5-star Hotel Reliance Industries Limited buying for over 98 million dollars

    Mandarin Oriental New York

    Reliance Industries Ltd is acquiring a controlling stake in Mandarin Oriental New York, a five-star hotel in midtown Manhattan, for a cost of $98.15 million. Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd entered into an agreement with the hotel's Cayman Islands-based indirect owner Columbus Centre Corp.

    Columbus Centre Corp held a 73.37 per cent stake in the Mandarin Oriental New York is expected to add to the RIL's consumer and hospitality activities. The transaction is expected to be sealed by end of March 2022. RIL said that if the remaining stakeholders of the hotel wanted to offload their stake, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd was willing to pick up the remaining 26.63 per cent based on the same valuation.

    According to Reliance, the acquisition of the Mandarin Oriental New York hotel will enable it to increase its consumer and hospitality footprint. Let's take a closer look at the Mandarin Oriental New York:

    Mandarin Oriental New York, 5-star Hotel Reliance Industries Limited buying for over 98 million dollars

    Mandarin Oriental New York

    * Set up in 2003, Mandarin Oriental New York is located directly adjacent to the iconic Central Park.

    * The Mandarin Oriental New York has won several prestigious awards which includes the AAA Five Diamond Hotel, Forbes Five Star Spa and Forbes Five Star Hotel, among others.

    * The Mandarin Oriental New York has 244 luxurious hotel rooms. Suite sizes range from 800 square feet to 2640 square feet.

    * The Mandarin Oriental New York has 6,000 square-foot ballrooms. The ballroom has 18-foot high floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking landmarks like Central Park and Manhattan.

    * Room rates begin from $745 a night for the Hudson River View room and go all the way up to $14,000 a night for the Oriental suite. And then there is a Presidential Suite, prices of which are not publically available.

    * The revenues, however, took a major hit, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic period. While in 2018 and 2019, Mandarin Oriental New York had revenue of $115 million and $113 million respectively, the five-star hotel turned up with a mere $15 million revenue in 2020.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Citigroup to fire unvaccinated employees under new policy says No jab no job gcw

    'No jab, no job': Citigroup to fire unvaccinated employees under new policy

    India to become global hub for production of COVID-19 antiviral generic drugs: Fitch-dnm

    India to become global hub for production of COVID-19 antiviral generic drugs: Fitch

    Xiaomi India accused of evading Rs 653 crore in customs duty by finance ministry gcw

    Xiaomi India accused of evading Rs 653 crore in customs duty by finance ministry

    Massive GST evasion unearthed as DGGI goes mining into cryptocurrency service providers

    Massive GST evasion unearthed as DGGI goes mining into cryptocurrency service providers

    PM Modi releases Rs 20900 crore for 10 crore farmer families

    PM Modi releases Rs 20,900 crore for 10 crore farmer families

    Recent Stories

    Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Did you know he owns property worth Rs 148 crore? drb

    Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Did you know he owns property worth Rs 148 crore?

    Farhan Akhtar Birthday 5 shades of Farhan that make him Bollywood all rounder drb

    Farhan Akhtar Birthday: 5 shades of Farhan that make him Bollywood’s all-rounder

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love story began at a common friend place Find out drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s love story began at a common friend’s place? Find out

    Mahesh Babu brother Ramesh Babu succumbs to liver related complication drb

    Mahesh Babu’s brother, Ramesh Babu, succumbs to liver-related complication

    Centre restores FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity - ADT

    Centre restores FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon