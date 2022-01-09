Check out Mandarin Oriental New York, the 5-star hotel that Reliance is buying for $98.15 million

According to Reliance, the acquisition of the Mandarin Oriental New York hotel will enable it to increase its consumer and hospitality footprint.

Mandarin Oriental New York

Reliance Industries Ltd is acquiring a controlling stake in Mandarin Oriental New York, a five-star hotel in midtown Manhattan, for a cost of $98.15 million. Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd entered into an agreement with the hotel's Cayman Islands-based indirect owner Columbus Centre Corp. Columbus Centre Corp held a 73.37 per cent stake in the Mandarin Oriental New York is expected to add to the RIL's consumer and hospitality activities. The transaction is expected to be sealed by end of March 2022. RIL said that if the remaining stakeholders of the hotel wanted to offload their stake, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd was willing to pick up the remaining 26.63 per cent based on the same valuation. According to Reliance, the acquisition of the Mandarin Oriental New York hotel will enable it to increase its consumer and hospitality footprint. Let's take a closer look at the Mandarin Oriental New York:

