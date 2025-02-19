Mamata Banerjee set to announce bigger DA hike for West Bengal employees before elections

Will the Mamata Banerjee government announce a larger Dearness Allowance (DA) hike? Speculations are rife that state government employees might receive a substantial DA increase before the upcoming elections.

Mamata Banerjee announced a 4% DA hike in the 2025 budget. However, some government employees are not satisfied with this increase.

There's still a significant difference between the state's DA and the central DA. State government employees were expecting a 6% to 10% DA increase, leading to dissatisfaction among many.

It has been almost 10 years since the Pay Commission was formed. Although a new Pay Commission was expected in 2025, it hasn't been formed yet, causing resentment among government employees.

Mamata Banerjee may provide some relief this year. There's anticipation of a further 6% DA increase.

With the upcoming assembly elections, the Mamata government might consider disbursing the due amount to government employees.

Since the DA announcement was made in February, a new announcement is expected in a few months. Government employees might receive a windfall before the elections. The Chief Minister could announce a 6% DA increase at once.

This announcement is expected right before the elections. We'll have to wait to see how this unfolds.

The central government has already announced the 8th Pay Commission. Several states have increased DA following the central government's lead. However, the state government hasn't increased DA as expected.

It is believed that the state government might appease government employees before the upcoming elections.

